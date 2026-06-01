Kuwer Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.60 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 118.68% to Rs 29.74 crore

Net profit of Kuwer Industries reported to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 118.68% to Rs 29.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 334.78% to Rs 2.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.06% to Rs 72.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 57.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.