Kwality Pharmaceuticals rose 9.06% to Rs 2,000 after the company reported strong earnings growth for the quarter ended March 2026.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 74.60% to Rs 25.30 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 14.49 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 35.81% YoY to Rs 157.11 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

On a sequential basis, net profit increased 58.02% and revenue grew 27.27% over Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 31.67 crore in Q4 FY26, up 66.07% year-on-year and up 36.68% quarter-on-quarter.

EBITDA jumped 50.38% to Rs 38.8 crore in the March quarter, compared with Rs 25.8 crore a year earlier. EBITDA margin improved to 24.6% from 22% in the corresponding period last year.