Kwality Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 114.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.63% to Rs 162.35 croreNet profit of Kwality Pharmaceuticals rose 114.75% to Rs 25.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.63% to Rs 162.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 111.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales162.35111.48 46 OPM %25.2721.68 -PBDT38.9821.79 79 PBT33.9917.03 100 NP25.6211.93 115
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