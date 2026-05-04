L G Balakrishnan & Bros consolidated net profit declines 17.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.79% to Rs 815.00 crore

Net profit of L G Balakrishnan & Bros declined 17.03% to Rs 69.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 84.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.79% to Rs 815.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 669.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.51% to Rs 318.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 302.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.29% to Rs 3075.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2578.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.