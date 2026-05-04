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L G Balakrishnan & Bros consolidated net profit declines 17.03% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 21.79% to Rs 815.00 crore

Net profit of L G Balakrishnan & Bros declined 17.03% to Rs 69.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 84.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.79% to Rs 815.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 669.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.51% to Rs 318.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 302.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.29% to Rs 3075.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2578.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales815.00669.17 22 3075.632578.29 19 OPM %14.1715.25 -15.7316.09 - PBDT133.80114.10 17 537.07459.89 17 PBT102.2989.47 14 421.80368.36 15 NP69.7384.04 -17 318.75302.11 6

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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