Buzzing :

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 LiveIncome tax return deadline 2026Nifty IT Index TodayQ1 Results TodayStocks to Watch TodayGAIL Q1 ResultsDelhi Property Aadhaar CardBajaj Finserv Q1 result
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L G Balakrishnan & Bros consolidated net profit rises 0.07% in the June 2026 quarter

L G Balakrishnan & Bros consolidated net profit rises 0.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 21.57% to Rs 798.76 crore

Net profit of L G Balakrishnan & Bros rose 0.07% to Rs 67.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.57% to Rs 798.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 657.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales798.76657.05 22 OPM %13.2814.78 -PBDT117.45109.20 8 PBT84.4082.82 2 NP67.0266.97 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gretex Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 1111.69% in the June 2026 quarter

RPP Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 74.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit rises 163.35% in the June 2026 quarter

SagarSoft (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.96 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Ace Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 8.00% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Next Story