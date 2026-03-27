L&T bags significant B&F orders worth Rs 1,000-2,500-cr across states

Larsen & Toubro said its buildings & factories (B&F) vertical has secured multiple orders across several states in India, with the total value classified as 'significant' (Rs 1,000 crore - Rs 2,500 crore).

In Gujarat, the company has bagged an order for the construction of a float glass plant, involving design and execution of civil, structural steel, mechanical, electrical and plumbing works, along with associated external development.

In Andhra Pradesh, L&T has secured an order from a leading two-wheeler manufacturer to build a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The scope includes civil, structural steel and architectural works.

Additionally, the company has received multiple add-on orders for ongoing projects, reflecting strong execution capabilities and continued client confidence.