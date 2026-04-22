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L&T Energy GreenTech partners with ITOCHU Corporation, Japan

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Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
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To supply 3 lakh tonnes of green ammonia to ITOCHU Corporation

L&T Energy GreenTech (LTEGL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has signed a long-term partnership with ITOCHU Corporation of Japan. Under the partnership, LTEGL will supply ITOCHU, on a captive long-term take-or-pay basis, 300000 tonnes of green ammonia per annum from its proposed production facility at Kandla, Gujarat.

This latest agreement builds on the Joint Development Agreement (JDA) between the two companies signed in July 2025 and marks a significant progression in the partnership from joint development to securing long-term demand. It reinforces the collaboration between LTEGL and ITOCHU, and advances the shared vision of establishing a globally competitive green ammonia value chain.

ITOCHU will utilise the green ammonia supplied from Kandla to support its expanding green bunkering applications, aligned with its strategy to develop a global green ammonia ecosystem across key maritime trade routes. Singapore, one of the world's leading marine fuel hubs, is emerging as a critical centre for ammonia bunkering. This represents an important step towards decarbonising the maritime sector and supports the growing adoption of low-carbon fuels in shipping.

The agreement also reinforces LTEGL's strategy to scale its green hydrogen and derivatives platform, positioning Kandla as a strategic export hub for low-carbon fuels. In line with India's National Green Hydrogen Mission, the project supports the country's ambition to become a leading exporter of green energy derivatives.

Through this partnership with LTEGL, supplies from Kandla are expected to support ITOCHU's bunkering operations in Singapore and other locations, enabling the early adoption of green ammonia as a next-generation marine fuel.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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