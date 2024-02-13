Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T Energy Hydrocarbon bags orders from a prestigious client in Middle East

L&amp;T Energy Hydrocarbon bags orders from a prestigious client in Middle East

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
The Hydrocarbon vertical (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon LTEH) of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has secured an onshore order and an offshore order from a prestigious client in the Middle East. According to the company's project classification

The scope of work for the onshore order comprises of engineering, procurement, & construction of an Enclosed Ground-Flare system and demolition of existing facilities, reducing flame and smoke visibility to the nearby ongoing large scale residential developments.

The offshore order involves mainly brownfield work including upgradation of shutdown systems in existing offshore platforms.

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon is executing several domestic and international projects and is committed to building its regional presence in geographies that it operates by growing local skills and talent, improving procurement from local vendors, engaging commercially with local contractors on the foundation of a sustainable workload.

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

