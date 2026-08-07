L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore (LTEH Offshore) has secured a batch of orders from the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the Pipeline Replacement Project (PRP-X) and Well Head Platforms Project off India's west coast. According to the company's project classification, the orders are valued in the range of Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.

PRP-X involves engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of multiple subsea pipeline segments, along with associated modification works across ONGC's offshore fields. The Well Head Platforms Project involves EPCIC of four Well Head Platforms.

LTEH Offshore is a leading provider of integrated EPCIC solutions for the offshore oil and gas industry. Supported by robust in-house engineering capabilities, world-class fabrication facilities and a dedicated fleet of marine vessels, it has successfully delivered complex shallow-water and deep-water developments across global markets.