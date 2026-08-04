L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore wins ultra mega order from ADNOC Offshore

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore (LTEH Offshore) has secured an ultra mega order from ADNOC Offshore for a major project in the Middle East. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order is above Rs 15,000 crore.

The project will be executed through a consortium arrangement, with LTEH Offshore serving as the lead partner. The project involves the development of multiple offshore facilities.

As the lead consortium partner, LTEH Offshore will execute the major share of the project scope, covering engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of the offshore facilities, in addition to the upgrade of existing facilities.