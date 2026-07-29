L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore biz wins order from Kuwait Oil Company

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore business has secured a major engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) for its key Jurassic Light Oil (JLO) export facilities and the upgrade of existing export network. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.

The scope encompasses EPC of six new crude oil storage tanks, each with an operating capacity of 618,000 barrels, and associated facilities, on a Lump Sum Turnkey basis. The project also involves the installation of new pipelines and comprehensive upgrades to Kuwait's existing crude loading and export network to seamlessly accommodate increased production and enhance the country's crude handling capabilities.