L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore wins order from Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore continued the momentum from its recent large order win, by securing another EPC order (significant) from Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals (BCGCL), a joint venture of Coal India (CIL) and Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), for a Coal-to-Ammonium-Nitrate project in Odisha. According to the company's project classification, the order is valued in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

The order (Lump Sum Turnkey Package-3) strengthens L&T's position in clean syngas-based ammonia synthesis, a critical building block in the coal-to-chemicals value chain. The Ammonia Plant will play a pivotal role in enabling the downstream manufacture of nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, ensuring operational efficiency, process reliability and seamless integration across the plant.