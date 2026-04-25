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L&T Finance consolidated net profit rises 26.79% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.60% to Rs 4771.03 crore

Net profit of L&T Finance rose 26.79% to Rs 806.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 636.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.60% to Rs 4771.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4022.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.77% to Rs 2981.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2643.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.49% to Rs 17913.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15924.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4771.034022.92 19 17913.6715924.24 12 OPM %60.3960.70 -61.1460.35 - PBDT1134.27846.50 34 4236.373630.16 17 PBT1073.92805.52 33 4026.683491.26 15 NP806.63636.17 27 2981.182643.66 13

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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