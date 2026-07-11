L&T Finance consolidated net profit rises 28.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.38% to Rs 5212.92 crore

Net profit of L&T Finance rose 28.72% to Rs 902.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 701.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.38% to Rs 5212.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4259.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5212.924259.5762.1361.501298.96983.911236.28943.22902.47701.10

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