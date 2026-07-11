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L&T Finance consolidated net profit rises 28.72% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 22.38% to Rs 5212.92 crore

Net profit of L&T Finance rose 28.72% to Rs 902.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 701.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.38% to Rs 5212.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4259.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5212.924259.57 22 OPM %62.1361.50 -PBDT1298.96983.91 32 PBT1236.28943.22 31 NP902.47701.10 29

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First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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