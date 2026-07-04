L&T Finance's Q1 retail disbursements rise 36%; loan book grows 28%

L&T Finance reported an estimated 36% year-on-year increase in retail disbursements to around Rs 23,800 crore in the first quarter of FY27, driven by strong growth across its lending segments.

Urban Finance led the growth, with estimated disbursements rising 57% YoY to Rs 10,760 crore from Rs 6,851 crore a year ago. Rural Business Finance disbursements increased 24% YoY to Rs 6,960 crore from Rs 5,619 crore, while Farmer Finance rose 11% YoY to Rs 2,450 crore from Rs 2,200 crore.

SME Finance disbursements grew 23% YoY to Rs 1,560 crore from Rs 1,273 crore, while Gold Finance increased 25% YoY to Rs 1,920 crore from Rs 1,530 crore. Disbursements from the acquired portfolio jumped 206% YoY to around Rs 150 crore from Rs 49 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's retail loan book was estimated at around Rs 1,27,450 crore as of 30 June 2026, up 28% YoY from Rs 99,816 crore a year earlier. L&T Finance said its retailisation level remained unchanged at 98% at the end of the quarter. The company said the figures are estimated and provisional and remain subject to a limited review by its statutory auditors. Mumbai-based L&T Finance is a leading non-banking financial company (NBFC), offering a range of financial products and services. On a consolidated basis, the company's PAT for Q4FY26 stood at Rs 807 crore vs. Rs. 636 crore, up by 27% YoY. Total income jumped 18.47% YoY to Rs 4,771.10 crore in Q4FY26.