L T Foods consolidated net profit declines 15.48% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.44% to Rs 2906.70 crore

Net profit of L T Foods declined 15.48% to Rs 135.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.44% to Rs 2906.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2228.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.31% to Rs 625.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 605.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.08% to Rs 10945.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8681.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.