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L T Foods consolidated net profit rises 8.87% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 27.92% to Rs 3151.83 crore

Net profit of L T Foods rose 8.87% to Rs 183.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 168.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.92% to Rs 3151.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2463.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3151.832463.92 28 OPM %11.2310.77 -PBDT323.96280.65 15 PBT249.90228.30 9 NP183.45168.50 9

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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