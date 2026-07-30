L T Foods consolidated net profit rises 8.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.92% to Rs 3151.83 crore

Net profit of L T Foods rose 8.87% to Rs 183.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 168.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.92% to Rs 3151.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2463.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3151.832463.9211.2310.77323.96280.65249.90228.30183.45168.50

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