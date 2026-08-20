L&T-MHI consortium to deliver APM system at Al Maktoum Airport

The Transportation Infrastructure business vertical of L&T, in consortium with Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), has secured a large order to design and build the Automated People Mover (APM) System for Phase 1 of Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The project, developed by Dubai Aviation City Corporation and being implemented through Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, is a key component of the airport's long-term expansion programme designed as a multi-phase development. Once fully developed, Al Maktoum International Airport will become the world's largest airport, with a capacity of 260 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of freight annually.