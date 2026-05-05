Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a 3.12% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,325.60 crore on 11.25% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 82,762.16 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

International revenues stood at Rs 43,747 crore, contributing 53% of the companys total revenues.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 10.64% YoY to Rs 8,341.63 crore in Q4 FY26. The company recorded a exceptional profit of Rs 68.65 crore during the period under review.

EBITDA stood at Rs 8,610 crore in Q4 FY26, up 4.96% YoY while EBITDA margin improved to 11% in Q4 FY26 as against 10.4% in Q4 FY25.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the company recorded consolidated order inflows of Rs 89,772 crore. During the quarter, several high-value order wins were secured across sectors, including commercial & residential buildings, roads & runways, urban transport, transmission & distribution and the hydrocarbon onshore businesses. International orders stood at Rs 59,994 crore, contributing 67% of the total order inflow. The Infrastructure Projects segment secured orders of Rs 43,477 crore, during the quarter ended March 31, 2026, registering growth of 26% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year. International orders constituted 67% of the total order inflow for the quarter.

Energy projects segment projects secured orders of Rs 21,296 crore, during the quarter ended March 31, 2026, registering a y-o-y decline of 34%. The decline is largely due to high-base effect. International orders constituted 80% of the total order inflow for the quarter. Hi-Tech Manufacturing segment reported order inflows of Rs 1,727 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, reflecting a 24% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year largely due to the deferment of targeted orders. Export orders accounted for 25% of the total order inflow during the quarter. IT & Technology Services (IT&TS) segment reported customer revenues of Rs 14,078 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, registering a y-o-y growth of 13%. International billing accounted for 92% of the total customer revenues during the quarter.

Financial services segment segment reported income from operations at Rs 4,669 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, registering a y-o-y growth of 22%. The total Loan Book stood at Rs 121,728 crore as on March 31, 2026, reflecting a 25% growth compared to March 2025 at Rs 97,762 crore. The Retail Loan Book constitutes 98% of the total loan book as on March 31, 2026. On outlook front, the company said that as India enters FY 2026-27, the countrys GDP growth is projected to remain among the fastest-growing major economies in the world. Indias strong macroeconomic fundamentals and policy buffers offer some protection from external headwinds.

Indias service sector and digital economy, which are relatively less exposed to disruptions in the Middle East, are expected to remain key growth engines. Momentum is likely to be sustained by continued expansion in fintech, cloud technologies, AI-enabled services, and the rise of Global Capability Centers (GCCs). On annual basis, the companys consolidated net profit increased 6.96% to Rs 16,083.99 crore on 11.79% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,85,874.36 crore in FY26 over FY25. The L&T group secured orders worth Rs 435,590 crore, registering a y-o-y growth of 22% for the year ended March 31, 2026. S. N. Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director, said: The year concluded on a strong note, supported by good financial performance across segments. Order inflow for the year exceeded a record Rs 4 lakh crore - a clear reflection of our strategy, built on a strong domestic base complemented by a significant international presence, enabling the Company to exploit global opportunities.

During the year, we have executed Agreements for divesting our full stakes in Nabha Power Limited and L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited. We expect the closure of these transactions by 30th June 2026. This aligns with our stated strategy to exit from the Concessions portfolio. As this being the terminal year of our Lakshya26 plan, I am happy to say that we have achieved most of the targets we set for ourselves, whether in terms of order book, revenue or exits from non-core businesses. Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 38 per share of face value of Rs 2 each for the FY26. The record date has been fixed as Friday, 22 May 2026 for the dividend.