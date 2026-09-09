Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T raises Rs 500 cr via tokenised bonds issuance

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has become the first private sector corporate in India to raise Rs 500 crore through tokenised bonds with a 3-year tenure, under the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) newly introduced blockchain-based tokenisation framework.

SEBI's pioneering initiative enables the tokenisation of corporate bonds using Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), marking a significant step towards the digital transformation of India's corporate bond market. The framework is aimed at enhancing transparency, efficiency and digitalisation, while facilitating wider participation and potentially improving liquidity in the corporate bond market.

The bond issuance and related processes leverage DLT-based infrastructure, with settlement of funds facilitated through a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) wallet. The integration of tokenised securities with CBDC-based settlement infrastructure represents an important advancement towards more seamless, secure and efficient digital capital-market transactions.

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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