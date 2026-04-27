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L&T Realty Properties announces its first land acquisition in NCR micro-market

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Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
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With development potential of 3.6 million sq. ft approx.

L&T Realty Properties (LTRPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of L&T, operating in the urban-premium and luxury real estate segments across four cities, has recently acquired 100 per cent stake in International Green Scapes (IGSL), Delhi.

The acquisition enables LTRPL to leverage 20 acres of land owned by IGSL in Gurugram, significantly strengthening its real estate development portfolio. Marking LTRPL's first land acquisition in the NCR micro-market, it offers a development potential of approximately 3.6 million square feet.

Further, during FY 2025-26, LTRPL and L&T Realty Developers Ltd - another wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T, have cumulatively completed land acquisitions across Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, having an aggregate development potential of 3 million square feet. The acquisitions have strengthened the development potential over the medium-term. L&T has already embarked on a journey to consolidate all its Realty businesses under a single entity, subject to requisite regulatory approvals. Upon completion of the consolidation process, L&T Realty would emerge as a unified, future-ready entity capable of capitalising on India's real estate growth.

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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