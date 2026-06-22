L&T's arm Vyoma.AI incorporates subsidiary for AI infrastructure business

Larsen & Toubro announced that its subsidiary, Vyoma.AI has incorporated a wholly owned subsdiary, LTN Compute (LTCPL) on 20 June 2026.

LTNCPL has been established to set up artificial intelligence (AI) compute infrastructure and provide technology-enabled services.

Vyoma.AI has subscribed to 100% of LTNCPLs equity share capital for a consideration of Rs 1 lakh. Accordingly, LTNCPL is wholly owned by Vyoma.AI.

The company said LTNCPL has not commenced business operations and, therefore, has not reported any turnover.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.

The company reported a 3.12% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,325.60 crore, despite a 11.25% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 82,762.16 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.