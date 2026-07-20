Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that its Minerals & Metals (M&M) business has secured multiple orders from leading domestic metals and mining companies.

The combined value of the contracts falls under the company's mega order category, ranging between Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 15,000 crore.

The first order has been awarded by India's largest public sector iron ore producer as part of its expansion programme to enhance iron ore production capacity to 100 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by 2030. L&T has secured Package #BE-01C for the 18 MTPA Iron Ore Handling Plant in Chhattisgarh.

The scope of work includes design and engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning of the downhill conveyor system, screening plant, stockpile, yard equipment, Rapid Wagon Loading System (RWLS) and associated auxiliaries.

In another order, a public sector Navratna company has awarded L&T Design & Build and Balance of Plant packages for the expansion of its steel plant in West Bengal from 2.5 MTPA to 7.1 MTPA. Further, L&T has continued its long-standing association with a major private sector metals producer by securing an EPC order for a zinc processing plant. The scope of the contract includes design and engineering, procurement, installation, commissioning, and associated site services, reaffirming the company's expertise in executing complex non-ferrous metallurgical projects. S N Subrahmanyan, chairman & managing director, L&T, said, "This reaffirms L&T's enduring leadership in the minerals and metals EPC sector and reflect the deep trust customers place in our ability to deliver projects of exceptional scale and complexity. As India accelerates investments in augmenting its metals & minerals capacity to support long-term economic growth, L&T remains committed to partnering with the country's leading enterprises in developing world-class industrial infrastructure."

T Kumaresan, Senior Vice President & Head Utilities & Metals, L&T, added, "These orders across the mining, ferrous and non-ferrous sectors reaffirm our customers' confidence in L&T's engineering expertise and project execution capabilities. They strengthen our position as a trusted partner in developing India's metals and minerals infrastructure. We remain committed to delivering the projects with the highest standards of quality, safety and sustainability." Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. The company reported a 3.12% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,325.60 crore, despite a 11.25% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 82,762.16 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.