L&T secures a 'large' order for the Dubai airport APM system

L&T's Transportation Infrastructure business, in consortium with Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), secured a large order to design and build the Automated People Mover (APM) system for Phase 1 of Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai.

As per the company's order classification, a large order is valued between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

The scope of the order includes turnkey delivery of a fully integrated APM system, covering design, construction, supply, testing, commissioning and operational readiness of associated infrastructure and systems. L&T will undertake the design, procurement, delivery and integration of critical APM infrastructure and systems, including guideways, DC traction substations, power distribution, signalling and telecommunications, onboard communication systems, platform screen doors and depot equipment.

Al Maktoum International Airport is being developed as a multi-phase project and, upon full completion, is expected to have capacity to handle 260 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of freight annually. Ramkumar S, Executive Vice President & Head Transportation Infrastructure, L&T, said: With challenging execution milestones, advanced technologies and multiple system interfaces including guideway, power supply, state-of-the-art telecom, platform screen doors and depot equipment, this project exemplifies the scale and complexity of integrated APM Rail Systems that L&T is uniquely positioned to deliver. With MHIs proven APM Systems and L&Ts extensive integrated systems experience supported by world-class Engineering Designs Centre, enables us to execute such projects with a strong focus on safety and quality.