L&T secures 'ultra-mega' order for strategic offshore development project in the Middle East

Larsen & Toubro said that L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore (LTEH Offshore) has secured an 'ultra-mega' order from a prestigious client in the Middle East.

The project involves the development of multiple offshore facilities.

LTEH Offshore will execute the project scope encompassing engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of offshore facilities. A significant portion of the fabrication activities will be carried out at L&T's manufacturing and fabrication facilities.

T Madhava Das, whole-time director, senior executive vice president & head - energy hydrocarbon division, Larsen & Toubro, said: "The order represents one of the most significant offshore developments currently underway in the Middle East and underscores the growing investments being made to meet future energy demand.