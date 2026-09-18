L&T Semiconductor Technologies showcases 40 products at SEMICON India 2026

L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, today unveiled 40 of its products at SEMICON India 2026, under the theme Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem.

The 40-product portfolio reflects LTSCT's focus on strengthening India's semiconductor capabilities across three strategic priorities: national security, digital sovereignty and energy resilience. Its technologies span secure identity, intelligent surveillance, IP cameras and communication solutions supporting critical infrastructure and strategic requirements. The portfolio also addresses the growing need for indigenous compute and connectivity capabilities as India builds its data centre and AI infrastructure.

The showcase features two significant milestones: LTSCT's first Silicon Carbide (SiC) product platform and the tape-out of a fully designed-in-India BLDC motor controller.