To support and redefine automotive infotainment and information cluster design on Marelli's digital twin technology

L&T Technology Services supports Marelli, a leading mobility technology supplier to the automotive sector in redefining the landscape of automotive infotainment and information cluster design through the introduction of Marelli's groundbreaking Digital Twin solutions. By harnessing the power of these innovative solutions, Marelli supported by LTTS has drastically streamlined automotive software development processes and reduced prototype costs, heralding a new era in the automotive industry for the development of Software Defined Vehicles (SDV).

Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), with the support of LTTS, Marelli's Digital Twin provides a virtual replica of the entire car electric-electronic architecture - from information clusters to infotainment, and from Zone Control Units to body. Leveraging Digital Cockpit that runs on the latest generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and LTTS cloud-based virtualization solutions, Marelli's Digital Twin streamlines software development and prototype creation, cutting costs and accelerating timelines. This innovative solution is set to revolutionize the automotive industry, significantly reducing software development time by up to 70% and prototype costs by up to 30%.

The groundbreaking solution was showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, held in Las Vegas in January 2024.

