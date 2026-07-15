L&T Technology Services consolidated net profit rises 12.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.47% to Rs 2940.10 croreNet profit of L&T Technology Services rose 12.96% to Rs 356.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 315.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.47% to Rs 2940.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2637.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2940.102637.50 11 OPM %18.6516.71 -PBDT563.00491.30 15 PBT476.00410.70 16 NP356.60315.70 13
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