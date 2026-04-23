L&T Technology Services consolidated net profit rises 6.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.34% to Rs 2857.90 crore

Net profit of L&T Technology Services rose 6.75% to Rs 332.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 311.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.34% to Rs 2857.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2637.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.99% to Rs 1279.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1266.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.04% to Rs 10995.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9642.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.