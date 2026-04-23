Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T Technology Services consolidated net profit rises 6.75% in the March 2026 quarter

L&T Technology Services consolidated net profit rises 6.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 8.34% to Rs 2857.90 crore

Net profit of L&T Technology Services rose 6.75% to Rs 332.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 311.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.34% to Rs 2857.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2637.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.99% to Rs 1279.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1266.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.04% to Rs 10995.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9642.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2857.902637.80 8 10995.909642.20 14 OPM %18.2416.40 -17.6018.56 - PBDT559.70465.90 20 2092.101942.50 8 PBT473.20385.00 23 1746.901639.40 7 NP332.10311.10 7 1279.201266.70 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ontic Finserve reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Stock Alert: Trent, SBI Life, Oracle Financial Services, Infosys, Tata Communications

GIFT Nifty suggests red start for equities; Asian markets decline

Texmaco Rail bags railway maintenance contract

RBI issues Draft Master Direction on Prepaid Payment Instruments

First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story