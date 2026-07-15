L&T Technology Services (LTTS) jumped 4% to Rs 3,424.70 after the engineering and technology services company reported a healthy increase in profit and revenue for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27).

On a consolidated basis, net income from continuing operations increased 17.4% YoY and 1.5% QoQ to Rs 351.8 crore in Q1 FY27.

Revenue increased 11.5% YoY and 2.9% QoQ to Rs 2,940.1 crore during the quarter.

In US dollar terms, revenue stood at $309.9 million, up 0.4% YoY and 1.3% QoQ. In constant currency terms, revenue grew 1.9% YoY and 1.5% QoQ.

Gross profit rose 21.1% YoY and 1.4% QoQ to Rs 932.8 crore. Gross margin improved to 31.7% from 29.2% in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA increased 24.4% YoY and 5.2% QoQ to Rs 548.3 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 18.7% from 16.7% in Q1 FY26 and 18.2% in Q4 FY26. EBIT rose 28.1% YoY and 6.1% QoQ to Rs 461.3 crore, with EBIT margin expanding to 15.7% from 13.7% in Q1 FY26 and 15.2% in Q4 FY26. The company secured one deal worth over $30 million, one deal above $20 million and four deals exceeding $10 million during the quarter, reflecting continued momentum in large deal wins. At the end of Q1 FY27, LTTS' patent portfolio stood at 1,757, of which 1,059 were co-authored with clients. Employee strength stood at 23,845.

Commenting on the performance, Amit Chadha, CEO and managing director, said the company's Lakshya 31 strategy is translating into healthy revenue growth and sustained margin expansion. He added that the Sustainability segment maintained double-digit growth, the Mobility segment returned to growth, and LTTS strengthened its AI capabilities through a partnership with Anthropic while remaining confident of achieving its long-term revenue growth aspirations of 13-15% CAGR over the next five years. Meanwhile LTTS announced that it partnered with AI company Anthropic to integrate its Claude AI models across engineering workflows and LTTS' AI-powered platforms, including AgenticIQ, PlxAI, Ainfonix, AiNexus and AiTest. The collaboration aims to accelerate product and software development by enhancing knowledge management, software engineering, testing, validation and lifecycle management, helping enterprise clients improve productivity, product quality, decision-making and speed to market through LTTS' Engineering Intelligence framework.