To jointly develop sovereign AI and data security solutions

Larsen & Toubro Vyoma (L&T Vyoma), L&T's next-generation sovereign AI cloud and digital infrastructure business, has entered a strategic partnership with Fortanix Inc, a US-headquartered global leader in data and AI security and a pioneer in Confidential Computing. They will jointly deliver sovereign, secure software-as-a-service offerings for enterprises and government organisations in India.

With AI adoption accelerating, the need for data sovereignty, regulatory compliance and runtime protection has become critical, particularly in regulated sectors such as banking, financial services, government and healthcare.

Through this partnership, L&T Vyoma will provide sovereign AI infrastructure, including data centres, compute and networking, while Fortanix will secure the data and AI workloads in use by leveraging NVIDIA Confidential Computing.