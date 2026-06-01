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La Opala RG standalone net profit declines 37.06% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:20 AM IST
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Sales decline 11.30% to Rs 68.39 crore

Net profit of La Opala RG declined 37.06% to Rs 16.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.30% to Rs 68.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.44% to Rs 92.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.87% to Rs 309.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 331.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales68.3977.10 -11 309.06331.86 -7 OPM %36.2834.63 -37.4432.63 - PBDT27.0637.26 -27 143.03150.76 -5 PBT21.7632.59 -33 122.17132.44 -8 NP16.1725.69 -37 92.3096.59 -4

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

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