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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / La Opala RG standalone net profit rises 3.35% in the June 2026 quarter

La Opala RG standalone net profit rises 3.35% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:21 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.33% to Rs 71.36 crore

Net profit of La Opala RG rose 3.35% to Rs 26.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.33% to Rs 71.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 65.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales71.3665.27 9 OPM %36.3436.97 -PBDT38.7237.18 4 PBT33.3732.20 4 NP26.2025.35 3

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

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