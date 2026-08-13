La Opala RG standalone net profit rises 3.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.33% to Rs 71.36 crore

Net profit of La Opala RG rose 3.35% to Rs 26.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.33% to Rs 71.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 65.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.71.3665.2736.3436.9738.7237.1833.3732.2026.2025.35

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