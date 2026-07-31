La Tim Metal & Industries standalone net profit rises 47.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 54.45% to Rs 135.27 croreNet profit of La Tim Metal & Industries rose 47.78% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 54.45% to Rs 135.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 87.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales135.2787.58 54 OPM %4.745.01 -PBDT5.103.22 58 PBT4.402.53 74 NP3.002.03 48
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