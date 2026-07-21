Labour Ministry Expands e-Shram Ecosystem with 31.78 Crore Registrations, State Microsites and One-Stop Social Security Integration

The Ministry of Labour and Employment launched e-Shram portal (eshram.gov.in) on 26th August, 2021 for creation of a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW) including platform workers, migrant workers etc. The e-Shram portal registers the unorganised workers including gig and platform workers and provides them a Universal Account Number (UAN) on a self-declaration basis. As on 14th July 2026, over 31.78 crore unorganised workers have already been registered on e-Shram portal.

Ministry of Labour and Employment launched Microsites for State/UTs on 29th January 2025 to empower them with their own dedicated e-Shram Microsite to address unique local requirements and challenges effectively. These Microsites are designed to tailor services of e-Shram to align with unique State /UTs needs, simplifying worker registration, data updates, verification and providing State specific analytics.

Ministry of Labour and Employment launched the eShramOne-Stop-Solution on 21st October 2024 integrates different social security/welfare schemes at a single portal enabling unorganised workers registered on eShram to access social security schemes and see benefits availed by them so far, through eShram. So far, fifteen (15) schemes of different Central Ministries/ Departments have already been integrated/ mapped with the eShram to extend benefits and access to social security schemes to eShram cardholders. eShram has linkages with National Career Service (NCS) for Job Opportunities , Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) for Skill Development, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM) for Pension and convergence portal of MoHUA.