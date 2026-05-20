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Lactose (India) standalone net profit rises 193.75% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 64.82% to Rs 45.77 crore

Net profit of Lactose (India) rose 193.75% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 64.82% to Rs 45.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.44% to Rs 6.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.28% to Rs 163.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 116.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales45.7727.77 65 163.29116.40 40 OPM %10.9712.24 -11.2614.57 - PBDT3.811.93 97 14.3612.31 17 PBT2.310.54 328 8.626.92 25 NP1.880.64 194 6.065.16 17

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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