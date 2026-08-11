Lactose (India) standalone net profit rises 58.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.67% to Rs 46.97 croreNet profit of Lactose (India) rose 58.00% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.67% to Rs 46.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales46.9739.58 19 OPM %12.9411.29 -PBDT4.883.66 33 PBT3.242.29 41 NP2.371.50 58
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