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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lactose (India) standalone net profit rises 58.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Lactose (India) standalone net profit rises 58.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 4:33 PM IST
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Sales rise 18.67% to Rs 46.97 crore

Net profit of Lactose (India) rose 58.00% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.67% to Rs 46.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales46.9739.58 19 OPM %12.9411.29 -PBDT4.883.66 33 PBT3.242.29 41 NP2.371.50 58

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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