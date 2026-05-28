Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ladam Affordable Housing reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.83 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ladam Affordable Housing reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.83 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 10:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Ladam Affordable Housing reported to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit rises 118.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Time Technoplast consolidated net profit rises 20.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Apollo Sindoori Hotels consolidated net profit rises 25.46% in the March 2026 quarter

M M Forgings consolidated net profit rises 34.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Darjeeling Industriies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 28 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story