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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ladderup Finance consolidated net profit rises 113.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Ladderup Finance consolidated net profit rises 113.48% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 3:20 PM IST
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Sales rise 61.25% to Rs 9.32 crore

Net profit of Ladderup Finance rose 113.48% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 61.25% to Rs 9.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.325.78 61 OPM %52.2539.62 -PBDT5.142.43 112 PBT4.962.23 122 NP3.801.78 113

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 3:20 PM IST

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