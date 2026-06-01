Ladderup Finance consolidated net profit rises 334.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 204.96% to Rs 11.07 crore

Net profit of Ladderup Finance rose 334.43% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 204.96% to Rs 11.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 155.24% to Rs 3.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 52.22% to Rs 24.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.