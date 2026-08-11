Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsPremature Policy SurrenderArdee Industries IPOQ1 Results TodaySiemens Q1 resultsShiprocket IPOClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Laffans Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 22.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Laffans Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 22.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 5:17 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 261.29% to Rs 1.12 crore

Net profit of Laffans Petrochemicals declined 22.59% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 261.29% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.120.31 261 OPM %-60.71-141.94 -PBDT5.336.95 -23 PBT5.196.79 -24 NP4.976.42 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Modern Dairies standalone net profit rises 29.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Continental Chemicals standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the June 2026 quarter

E & E Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Dhoot Transmission IPO subscribed 3.94 times

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Next Story