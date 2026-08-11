Laffans Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 22.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 261.29% to Rs 1.12 crore

Net profit of Laffans Petrochemicals declined 22.59% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 261.29% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.120.31-60.71-141.945.336.955.196.794.976.42

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