Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit declines 2.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.31% to Rs 179.65 crore

Net profit of Lagnam Spintex declined 2.22% to Rs 8.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.31% to Rs 179.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 162.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.98% to Rs 14.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.10% to Rs 604.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 605.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.