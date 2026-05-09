Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit declines 2.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit declines 2.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 10.31% to Rs 179.65 crore

Net profit of Lagnam Spintex declined 2.22% to Rs 8.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.31% to Rs 179.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 162.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.98% to Rs 14.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.10% to Rs 604.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 605.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales179.65162.86 10 604.98605.56 0 OPM %12.8915.21 -11.0510.78 - PBDT15.5515.92 -2 36.4434.69 5 PBT11.5111.97 -4 19.8217.90 11 NP8.358.54 -2 14.3912.85 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 67.47% in the March 2026 quarter

JK Agri Genetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shipping Corp Q4 PAT surges 119% YoY to Rs 405 cr

Board of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings approves change in CFO

Lemon Tree Hotels opens new property in Amritsar

First Published: May 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story