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Lahoti Overseas consolidated net profit declines 66.12% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
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Sales decline 27.18% to Rs 84.68 crore

Net profit of Lahoti Overseas declined 66.12% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.18% to Rs 84.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 116.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.28% to Rs 14.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.57% to Rs 365.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 491.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales84.68116.28 -27 365.60491.21 -26 OPM %-0.334.94 -1.353.64 - PBDT0.997.60 -87 18.1121.19 -15 PBT0.426.96 -94 15.8418.72 -15 NP1.454.28 -66 14.3613.14 9

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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