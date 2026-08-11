Lahoti Overseas consolidated net profit rises 90.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.91% to Rs 84.42 croreNet profit of Lahoti Overseas rose 90.18% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.91% to Rs 84.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 82.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales84.4282.03 3 OPM %0.92-0.11 -PBDT3.772.44 55 PBT3.301.88 76 NP3.101.63 90
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