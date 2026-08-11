Lahoti Overseas consolidated net profit rises 90.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.91% to Rs 84.42 crore

Net profit of Lahoti Overseas rose 90.18% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.91% to Rs 84.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 82.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.84.4282.030.92-0.113.772.443.301.883.101.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News