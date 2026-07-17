Lakhotia Polyesters (India) standalone net profit declines 54.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 212.62% to Rs 3.22 crore

Net profit of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) declined 54.08% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 212.62% to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.221.03-5.9075.730.641.350.611.340.450.98

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