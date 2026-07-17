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Lakhotia Polyesters (India) standalone net profit declines 54.08% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 212.62% to Rs 3.22 crore

Net profit of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) declined 54.08% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 212.62% to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.221.03 213 OPM %-5.9075.73 -PBDT0.641.35 -53 PBT0.611.34 -54 NP0.450.98 -54

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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