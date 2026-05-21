Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems standalone net profit declines 55.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.85% to Rs 68.47 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems declined 55.93% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.85% to Rs 68.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.71% to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.90% to Rs 237.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 212.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.