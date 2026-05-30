Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing standalone net profit rises 131.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.53% to Rs 3.96 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing rose 131.82% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.53% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 98.81% to Rs 1.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.03% to Rs 14.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.