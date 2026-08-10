Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsLenskart Market CapNCDC Amendment Bill 2026Q1 Results TodayJharkhand protest Day 17RBI New Rule on Loan RecoverySSY for NRIHindustan Copper Q1 resultsVB-G RAM G
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 33.00% to Rs 4.03 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing rose 150.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.00% to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.033.03 33 OPM %33.5019.14 -PBDT1.310.72 82 PBT0.900.41 120 NP0.600.24 150

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amalgamated Electricity Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Astrazeneca Pharma India standalone net profit declines 32.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Man Infraconstruction secures IoA for ultra-luxury residential project in Bandra

Purvah Green Power to acquire 1.4 GWp operating solar portfolio from Renew Solar Power

BLUECLOUDS signs USD 150M statement of work with SpaceX

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Next Story