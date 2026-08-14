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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lakshmi Mills Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.11 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Lakshmi Mills Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.11 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 3:09 PM IST
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Sales rise 8.44% to Rs 59.72 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Mills Company reported to Rs 3.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 22.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.44% to Rs 59.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales59.7255.07 8 OPM %14.329.39 -PBDT6.842.32 195 PBT4.12-1.00 LP NP3.11-22.03 LP

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:09 PM IST

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