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Lambodhara Textiles standalone net profit rises 1322.73% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:21 AM IST
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Sales rise 5.26% to Rs 57.23 crore

Net profit of Lambodhara Textiles rose 1322.73% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.26% to Rs 57.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.29% to Rs 11.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.72% to Rs 237.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 231.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales57.2354.37 5 237.96231.67 3 OPM %9.918.75 -10.9710.00 - PBDT5.083.41 49 22.6822.27 2 PBT2.200.78 182 11.7911.64 1 NP3.130.22 1323 11.006.82 61

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

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